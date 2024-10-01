Bobcats stunned by rival Sam Houston on last second field goal

In the first meeting between rivals Texas State and Sam Houston since 2011, it was the Bearkats celebrating the win as the Bobcats fell 40-39 following a game-winning field goal with just six seconds remaining.

It was a disappointing loss for the Bobcats, which led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and 39-21 in the third quarter before the Bearkats made their comeback.

“We didn’t play well enough, we weren’t disciplined and we didn’t coach well enough to win a game against a good team,” Head Coach G.J. Kinne said. “We have to get back to work tomorrow, which is the only thing we can do.”

Texas State struck first after receiving the ball to start the game. Going on a 10-play, 77-yard drive, the Bobcats scored seven points when quarterback Jordan McCloud hit wide receiver Joey Hobert for the six-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0.

The Bobcats forced their first defensive touchdown of the season when the Texas State defense forced the sack and fumble, allowing linebacker Kenny Haynes to pick up the ball and run for a 29-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 15-0 after Texas State pulled off the swinging gate trick play on the two-point conversion. .

Forcing a Bearkat punt, the Bobcats struck again as McCloud connected with Hobert again on a two-yard touchdown pass, taking a commanding 22-0 lead.

Sam Houston regrouped and put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive before running back Jay Ducker scored on a one-yard touchdown, aided by a controversial targeting call on the Bobcats.

Forcing a three and out on defense, the Bearkats put together another long touchdown drive ending with another Ducker touchdown, as Texas State’s lead was cut down to 22-14.

But the Bobcats responded with a touchdown drive of their own, going down to the Bearkat three-yard line before running back Lincoln Pare punched it in from three-yards out to extend the lead 29-14.

The Bobcat defense forced a three-and-out. Sam Houston lined up to punt, which would give Texas State a chance to put the Bearkats away early. However, the Bobcats muffed the punt reception, allowing Sam Houston to recover at the Texas State 29-yard line.

Texas State forced Sam Houston into a fourth and goal situation, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty extended the drive for the Bearkats, ending with quarterback Hunter Watson scoring from three-yards out and making it a 29-21 game.

With just 41 seconds remaining in the first half, the Bobcats drove down to the Bearkat 42 yard line where kicker Mason Shipley booted a 60-yard field goal to extend the lead 32-21. Shipley became the first ever Bobcat kicker to successfully kick a 60yard field goal and set a new school record.

In the second half, the Bobcat defense forced another three and out, allowing the offense to drive down the field and score on a McCloud fouryard touchdown pass to Kole Wilson, pushing the Bobcat lead to 39-21.

Sam Houston missed a field goal on the next possession, giving the Bobcats a chance to end the game early.

The Bobcats drove down to the Sam Houston 37-yard line but couldn’t convert on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Bearkats.

Sam Houston responded with a sixplay, 63-yard driving, ending with a Watson one-yard touchdown run as the lead was cut down to 39-27.

The Bobcats again went for fourth down from their own 24-yard line but were stuffed by the Bearkats.

With the short field, the Bearkats struck again as the lead was now down 39-34.

Texas State went three and out on the next drive and were forced to punt, allowing the Bearkat offense to drive down the field and kick a field goal to make it 39-37.

On their next possession, the Bobcats drove down to the Sam Houston eight-yard line but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the Bobcat offense back to the Sam Houston 23. The penalty drove Texas State back to the Sam Houston 23-yard line where the drive stalled out.

The Bobcats lined up for the field goal, but the kick was no good, giving life to the Bearkats.

Going on a 11-play, 72yard drive that took up over six minutes of clock, Sam Houston drove to the Bobcat eight-yard line and kicked the game winning field goal to seal the 40-39 win.

The Bobcats finished the day with 417 yards of offense with McCloud passing for 326 yards of offense and three touchdowns. Texas State was plagued with penalties, being flagged 11 times for 88 yards along with two failed fourth down conversions and a fumble on a punt return.

Texas State looks to regroup on short notice for a Thursday night showdown with the Troy Trojans.

