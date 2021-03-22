Bobcats sweep Appalachian State in Sun Belt-opening doubleheader

Texas State took out Appalachian State in a doubleheader on Sunday to earn a sweep in its first Sun Belt series, winning the first game, 4-3, and the second, 8-3.

Freshman left fielder Hannah Earls, second baseman Sara Vanderford and centerfielder Piper Randolph all swung for two hits each in the series opener, including a double from Earls and Randolph and two doubles from Vanderford. Earls, junior shortstop Tara Oltmann and sophomore catcher Cat Crenek each tallied an RBI.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Jessica Mullins (8-2) received the win, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four in 3.1 innings of work. Fellow freshman right-hander Tori McCann earned her first save of the season by keeping the Mountaineers off the bases in the bottom of the seventh, sealing the 4-3 victory for the maroon and gold.

App State (11-10, 0-5 Sun Belt) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of the next game, but couldn’t stay in front, giving up eight unanswered runs the rest of the way. Earls and junior right fielder ArieAnn Bell led the way with two hits each. Bell launched a two-RBI home run to center field in the bottom of the fourth to give Texas State its first lead of the game, 4-3. Oltmann added four insurance runs with a grand slam to right field in the seventh.

Senior RHP Dalilah Barrera (1-0) got her first win of the season, reliving McCann in the third inning and allowing two hits, two walks and no runs over the next three frames. Mullins closed out the last two innings, achieving her second save of the year and clinching the sweep for the Bobcats, 8-3.

Texas State (17-3, 2-0) is now on a 10-game winning streak. The team will look to extend the run when it travels to Georgia State (12-11, 0-3) for a three-game series, beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday at 1 p.m. and ending on Wednesday at 2 p.m.