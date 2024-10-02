Bobcats sweep Cajuns in conference opener

Texas State volleyball opened conference play with a two-game sweep of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, winning the first match 3-2 [16-25, 2125, 25-18, 25-14, 15-11] and the second match 3-0 [27-25, 25-20, 2522].

The Bobcats improved their overall record to 8-5 and their conference record to 2-0.

Texas State will be back at home for the first time since August as the Bobcats take on the Troy Trojans in a weekend double-header.

Tip-off for Friday’s game is set for 6 p.m. while tipoff for Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m.

RATTLERS FALL TO CIBOLO STEELE IN FIVE SETS

Rattler volleyball fell to the Cibolo Steele Knights in a thrilling five set clash, losing 3-2 [25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 20-25, 15-5].

San Marcos falls to 2-3 in district and are a 1/2 game behind Clemens for the fourth place spot.

Senior outside hitter Brinkley Reeves led the team in kills with 22 followed by middle blocker junior Melayna Perkins with eight. Junior Outside hitter Kylie Joseph was third in kills with five.

Perkins led the team in blocks with three while Reeves led the team in dogs with 13 followed by senior Daniela Bermea with 11.

Senior setter Grace Pactanac led the team in assists with 37.

The Rattlers are back home Friday in a district showdown with the New Braunfels Canyon Cougars. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

BOBCATS KNOCKOFF SOUTHERN MISS FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WIN Texas State soccer defeated Southern Miss 1-0 for the Bobcats second straight conference win.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0-1 in conference play and are tied with the Sun Belt West Division lead with powerhouse South Alabama.

Mady Soumare scored the lone goal for the Bobcats, finding the back of the net in the 64th minute to hand the Bobcats the conference win.

Texas State returns home Friday night for a conference showdown with the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at the Bobcats Soccer Complex.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc