Bobcats sweep series against UTSA in blowout win

In their second meeting of the season, Texas State rolled over the archrival UTSA Roadrunners winning 10-0 to sweep the I-35 Series.

Texas State improves their overall record to 3412 overall and now leads the overall series with UTSA at 51-43.

The Bobcats started their offensive onslaught early in the game. Following a leadoff single by first baseman J.J. Smith to start the second inning, Designated player Karmyn Bass connected with a two-run home run over the wall in left-center field to give the Bobcats a 2-0 lead.

Following a scoreless third inning, the Bobcats struck again in the fourth. Left fielder Emiliee Baker hammered a leadoff triple into right field giving Texas State a prime opportunity to score.

The Bobcats took advantage of the leadoff triple when catcher Megan Kelnar scored Baker on an RBI single up to the middle, extending the lead to 3-0.

After not scoring any runs in the fifth inning, the Bobcat offense lit up the Roadrunner defense into the sixth.

Kelnar started the at-bat by reaching second base following a UTSA fielding error before moving to third on the sacrifice bunt.

Following a foul-out that gave the Bobcats two outs, third baseman Sara Vanderford hit a double into left field, scoring Kelnar and extending the lead to 4-0.

Right fielder Anna Jones followed up Vanderford by hitting an infield single that scored Vanderford from second, making it 5-0.

A Smith single and a Bass walk loaded up the bases for Texas State.

Second baseman Katarina Zarate scored another run by hitting an infield single and keeping the bases loaded.

Baker struck again for the Bobcats, hitting a bases clearing RBI double to push the lead in run-rule territory at 9-0.

Baker scored on the next at-bat when Kelnar hit a RBI single into right-center field to give the Bobcats a commanding 10-0 lead.

Set to close out the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, pitcher Madison Azua struck out all three batters to seal the win.

Bass led the way for the offense going a perfect 3-3 from the plate with two RBIs including the homer hit in the second inning.

Baker led the team in RBIs with three, going 2-4 from plate while Kelnar went 3-4 from the plate.

Starting pitcher Jessica Mullins earned win No. 23 of the season, throwing five innings and allowing just two hits, no runs and no walks while striking out eight batters.

The Bobcats return to play this weekend continuing their seven game road trip. Texas State takes on Louisiana Monroe in a three-game conference series.

The Bobcats will play in a double-header on Friday due the incumbent weather predicted to hit Monroe that weekend.

The first game on Friday is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. with the second game set to start at 5 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc