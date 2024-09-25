Bobcats tie Cajuns in conference opener

Texas State ended their five game road swing in the conference opener as the Bobcats tied the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 1-1.

Head Coach Steve Holeman was proud of the team during the road trip, which came with zero losses, including two ties against Big 12 opponents.

“Today was definitely a hot one, and I think our depth made a difference,” Holeman said. “We weren’t at our best to start the game, but once we settled in, I thought we were pretty good. We had possession of the ball a lot and created a number of quality chances in the second half.

“Overall, this was a challenging five-match road stretch, and to go undefeated says a lot about how far we have come.”

The Bobcats found themselves trailing 1-0 in the 24th minute after Louisiana scored on the rebound from the save attempt off the corner kick.

However the Texas State pressed their offensive attack and ended the game outshooting the Cajuns, 13-11 with nine shots on goal compared to Louisiana’s six shots on goal.

In the 75th minute, the Bobcats finally found their answer.

On the corner kick from Kaylie Smith, the sophomore midfielder kicked the ball towards the scrum only for senior defender Kennley Bradley to jump up and connect with the header, sending the ball past the goalkeeper for the game tying goal.

Bradley’s goal was the first one of her career.

Texas State almost came home with the win on a game winning goal from sophomore Mady Soumare, but a last second save by a Louisana defender kept the Bobcats from reaching the back of the net.

The Bobcats return home Thursday night in a showdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc