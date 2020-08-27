Bobcats voted to win Sun Belt West Division, three named to preseason all-conference team

Texas State was voted to win the Sun Belt West Division for the third consecutive year, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The Bobcats received 69 points in the annual Coaches Poll, including 10 first-place votes, beating out UT-Arlington with 53 points, Louisiana with 50 points and two first-place votes, Arkansas State with 41 points, Little Rock with 21 points and Louisiana-Monroe with 18 points.

Coastal Carolina was voted to win the league’s East Division with 69 points and nine first-place ballots. The Chanticleers were followed by Troy with 60 points and three first-place votes, South Alabama with 42 points, Appalachian State with 41 points, Georgia Southern with 21 points and Georgia State with 19 points.

“It’s nice to have the respect of the Sun Belt coaches, but with that, we know everyone is going to be out to get us,” head coach Sean Huiet said in a statement. “With our success over the past couple years, the target on our back continues to get bigger. What I am loving about this group is they are thriving in that environment and stepping up to the challenge of how hard staying at the top is. What we have seen in fall camp after navigating through the craziness of Covid and basically five months not training together is that this group is resilient. They have handled all the obstacles thrown at them and not once changed their goals. This group is really special.”

Three Bobcats were selected to the preseason All-Sun Belt team in junior setter Emily DeWalt, outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald and senior middle blocker Tyeranee Scott. DeWalt, the conference’s reigning Setter of the Year for the past two seasons, was picked to retain her title again.

Coastal Carolina junior right side hitter Anett Nemeth and App State senior defensive specialist Emma Reilly were named the league’s Preseason Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.

“I love that Emily (DeWalt), Janell (Fitzgerald), and Tyeranee (Scott) have been recognized as some of the top players in the conference,” Huiet said in the statement. “We know that the preseason awards are nice in terms of the conference respecting your level of play, but we also know that a lot of the voting is based on what you did last season. With that said, these three will be the first to tell you that they are ready to make their mark this season. They are determined to win another championship and have their names be on the All-Sun Belt list at the end of the season as well.”

Texas State is scheduled to begin its 2020 season with the Creeds & Crests Classic against SMU on Sept. 11 inside Strahan Arena.

2020 Sun Belt Volleyball Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

East Division

1. Coastal Carolina (9) - 69 pts

2. Troy (3) - 60 pts

3. South Alabama - 42 pts

4. App State - 41 pts

5. Georgia Southern - 21 pts

6. Georgia State - 19 pts

West Division

1. Texas State (10) - 69 pts

2. UTA - 53 pts

3. Louisiana (2) - 50 pts

4. Arkansas State - 41 pts

5. Little Rock - 21 pts

6. ULM - 18 pts

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina (Jr, RS - Percel, Hungary)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Emma Reilly, App State (Sr, DS - Evergreen Park, Ill.)



Preseason Setter of the Year

Emily DeWalt, Texas State (Jr, S - Helotes, Texas)



2020 Preseason All- Sun Belt Team

Emma Reilly, App State (Sr, DS - Evergreen Park, Ill.)

Kara Spicer, App State (Sr, MB - Peoria, Ariz.)

Timber Terrell, Arkansas State (Jr, RS - Wheeling, Ill)

Anett Nemeth, Coastal Carolina (Jr, RS - Percel, Hungary)

Brigitta Petrenko, Coastal Carolina (So, S - Eger, Hungary)

Hali Wisnoskie, Louisiana (Sr, OH - Columbus, Texas)

Brooke Townsend, UTA (Jr, OH - Bastrop, Texas)

Emily DeWalt, Texas State (Jr, S - Helotes, Texas)

Janell Fitzgerald, Texas State (Jr, OH - Mansfield, Texas)

Tyeranee Scott, Texas State (Sr, MB - Houston, Texas)

Cheyenne Hayes, Troy (Sr, OH - Newnan, Ga.)

Amara Anderson, Troy (Jr, S - Alpharetta, Ga.)