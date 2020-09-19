Bobcats wear down Warhawks 38-17 for first win of 2020

In a game full of big catches, Jarron Morris came up with the biggest.

With 1:16 left in Texas State’s Saturday evening road game against Louisiana-Monroe, Warhawks sophomore quarterback Colby Suits fired a 12-yard pass into the end zone to redshirt senior tight end Josh Pederson. Morris intercepted the ball at the goal line and returned it the full length of the field for a pick-six.

The junior cornerback’s 100-yard interception return is tied for the longest in program history with Robbie Robbinett, who posted a 100-yard return against Lamar in 1999, and sealed the first win of the 2020 season for the Bobcats, 38-17.

Junior cornerback Jarron "Baby Jay" Morris (@_Morris_Era) comes up with the game-saving pick and returns it 100 yards for the touchdowns. Extra point is good @smdrsports #TXST 38#ULM 17

53 seconds left in the game pic.twitter.com/VjIhY6ZmXV — Drew King (@drewking0222) September 20, 2020

In a tweet posted at 9:07 a.m. Saturday, hours before the game’s 6:30 p.m. kickoff time, sophomore quarterback Brady McBride revealed he would not play in Saturday’s contest.

“I wish more than anything that I could be out there (with) the guys today. I know they’ll handle business though,” McBride said in the tweet. “And I haven’t had covid since June”

McBride’s prediction proved true as junior quarterback Tyler Vitt started for the second time this year and ran the offense almost flawlessly. Texas State (1-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) opened the game with a 10-play, 85-yard drive the ended with the first score of the day. Vitt launched a deep ball to junior wide receiver Marcell Barbee, who made a highlight-reel catch for 36 yards, moving the Bobcats into the red zone. Redshirt freshman running back Calvin Hill took two handoffs to gain the final 18 yards and reach the end zone.

When the Warhawks (0-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) tied the game up at 7-7 later in the first quarter, Vitt responded on the next drive by finding senior wideout Jeremiah Haydel for a 32-yard touchdown to go back up. Texas State stayed in front the rest of the game.

ULM senior running back Josh Johnson fumbled twice in the second quarter — the first forced by sophomore safety Tory Spears, recovered by junior cornerback Kordell Rodgers and the second by junior safety Brendon Luper, leading to a turnover on downs — and the maroon and gold offense took advantage.

Vitt was efficient using his legs to keep drives alive, finishing the game with 82 rushing yards on 11 carries. He punctuated Texas State’s first drive of the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper, pushing the Bobcats up 21-7, the team’s first two-score lead of the season.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Seth Keller, who appeared to jump redshirt freshman Alan Orona on the depth chart, added a 40-yard field goal during the period. Vitt targeted Haydel again on Texas State’s last drive of the half, who weaved through the Warhawks defense for a 75-yard touchdown, giving the visitors a 31-14 lead at halftime. Through two quarters, Vitt had completed 11-of-13 passes.

The second half saw both teams slow down offensively. The Bobcats picked up just 19 yards in the third quarter. ULM redshirt freshman kicker Davis Hughes made a 28-yard field goal to cut into the lead. But the hosts wouldn’t score again.

Texas State kept possession of the ball for 9:35 of the fourth quarter to keep a firm grasp of its lead. Morris’ pick-six gave the Bobcats an extra cushion and secured the 38-17 victory. It’s the largest win for Texas State against a Sun Belt opponent since the team beat Georgia State 54-31 on Nov. 29, 2014.

Vitt finished the game with 256 yards and two touchdowns. Both his scoring passes went to Haydel, who posted a career-high 152 yards on six receptions. Hill took 14 carries for the Bobcats, gaining 44 yards.

Luper, junior defensive lineman Gjemar Daniels and redshirt senior linebacker Gavin Graham led the team with eight tackles each. Graham and junior defensive lineman Nico Ezidore teamed up for a sack and senior linebacker Hal Vinson added another. Luper also led the team with two pass breakups.

Texas State is now set to face Boston College (1-0, 1-0 ACC) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts on Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. It’ll be the second leg of a five-game road stretch for the Bobcats.