BREAKING RECORDS

400 meter relay team makes history qualifying for Nationals

This is the second of three articles covering the historic group of Bobcat Track Athletes who have qualified to compete at the NCAA National Track Meet.

In the 400-meter relay, it can take time to develop the team chemistry that is critical in a relay race that is all about speed. With races being determined by 1/100th of a second, the quality of a baton handoff can be the difference between standing on the podium or looking at it. Yet the team of Kaylee Lewis, Ma’Khi Falkquay, Kerris Roberts and Taejha Badal didn’t have the luxury of years to develop that teamwork. All four runners having transferred to Texas State from different schools.

But that didn’t stop the quartet from becoming the first ever women’s relay team from Texas State to qualify for the NCAA National Outdoor Meet.

“It was really exciting for us, because we came in from different places,” Roberts said. “This was our first [season] running together, and we were able to put together a good relay. To see how much we can improve is exciting.”

Adding to the excitement was the historic nature of the relay team.

“Going into it, we didn’t know we would be the first group to make it to nationals,” Bahdal said. “When it happened, there were a lot of emotions.”

With everyone going through their own trials and tribulations from transferring to a new school to rehabbing from injuries, the taste of success has made the season even better for the group.

“It’s great,” Lewis said. “Having transferred from Oregon last summer, I had to get my body back in form after dealing with injuries. For myself, it still feels unreal that this is actually happening. For my relay, we have worked so hard all year and to [qualify] makes it all worth it.”

Despite all four runners coming from different schools – Lewis from Oregon, Roberts from Purdue, Falkquay from Houston and Bahdal from Texas A&M – the group quickly came together.

“From the jump, we always had chemistry,” Bahdal said. “We are good at communicating with each other when it comes to what we need handoff and running wise. We are able to come together before the race and discuss the little things on what we need to do better. We all respect each other, and it retains really well.”

A factor in the relay’s success during the season was the fact everyone wanted to do the same thing and was willing to put in the extra work.

“We all have the same goals,” Roberts said. “By any means, this is what we want to do. We know how to do i,t or we know how to talk to Coach E [Trent Edgerton] and figure out how to do it. We are locked in. We all have the same goal, and we have to figure out how to get it done.”

Though it was difficult for Roberts, who joined late, the group pulled through.

“I came in later in January, so I didn’t run during the indoor season,” Roberts said. “It was a lot having to jump in and [Bahdal, Falkquay and Lewis] all knew each other. They had that chemistry established. So, at first it was a little difficult, but knowing that this was our goal and what we needed to get there, we just needed to make it work.”

With the indoor track season not having a sprint relay competition due to the difference in track size, the group focused on themselves and learned from one another before coming together on the sprint relay team.

“When we first started training, it was more about separating growth,” Bahdal said. “It was the offseason, and there are no sprint relays until the outdoor season. Towards the end of the indoor season, we started doing handoffs, and it slowly progressed. We learned how to work through it together. We had to take a break to prepare for some of the outdoor meets before the conference. During that time, we just worked to mend it together and not rely only on Coach E for the chemistry and getting together part. We went through it all together and spoke together.”

The group also credited Coach E, who is assistant track coach Trent Edgerton, for pushing them to their limits and exceeding what they thought was possible.

“He tells us that our bodies are capable of more than we think,” Lewis said. “We need to push ourselves to our limit. It goes for everyone – not just us – that once you start believing that, you actually start to see it. Him being confident in us and our training is what makes us believe in ourselves.”

Though Edgerton gives what might be described as tough love, the group embraces it and his trust.

“He knows we have the potential to do it,” Roberts said. “It is a tough love kind of thing. If we are not doing what we need to do, he is going to let us know and hold us accountable. That is what works best for us. … It is a lot of trust and honesty.”

The sprint relay team surpassed expectations and broke into the record books running two of the fastest times in school history in the 400 relay. That including running a 44.11 at conference which was already in the top 10 in school history.

Going into the NCAA West Prelims, the Bobcats needed a stellar performance to make history and passed with flying colors.

The group broke a school record running a 43.85, the first women’s sprint relay to ever break the 44 second mark.

Because the Bobcats ran in the first of three heats, the team had to sit and watch as the times started to roll in.

After the second heat times started to flash on the scoreboard, the anxiety of it all was too much.

“We were so nervous, because we were pushed down to the last spot,” Bahdal said. “So everyone was like ‘I can’t do it’ and left. But I wanted to see if we made it. So I sat through the [third heat] and watched the whole race.”

Despite not watching the race, the rest of the team anxiously watched the results starting to post online.

“Me, Kaylee and Ma’Khi all left the tent, because we couldn’t watch it,” Roberts said. “Ma’Khi is refreshing her phone checking the times, but we didn’t know because they have some sliders in this next heat. So we are waiting and waiting.”

With only 24 teams making it to the nationals, Texas State needed to be in the Top 12 to qualify. Going into the third heat, the Bobcats were sitting in ninth place on the bubble.

As Bahdal watched and the rest of the group waited. Texas and TCU finished first and second, respectively, making the cut. That pushed the Bobcats down to 11th place. However, the third place finisher came in with a time of 44.17 seconds and sealed the group’s trip to Nationals.

“As soon as I saw the first time in the heat, I knew we were going to make it,” Bahdal said. “When I saw the second and third place times pop up, I knew we were safe and started screaming. I ran to the back and straight to them.”

At first, no-one would believe her.

“We were saying stop playing bro,” Roberts said. “There is no way we made it. I’m telling Ma’Khi to pull it up [on the phone,] because we did not believe her. … It was so crazy, because we left our stuff there and ran back and forth. We were the last people to pick up our stuff.”

Then, the sense of achievement finally swept over the team.

“After sitting there waiting and waiting to hear that we made it, our hearts kind of dropped,” Roberts said. “Just last month, we ran 44.07 and we dropped nearly an entire second. The feeling was just overwhelming.”

Texas State will compete at the NCAA National Outdoor Meet Thursday June 6 in Eugene, Oregon.

For Lewis, it means returning back to the place where she first started her collegiate track career.

“It’s a surreal moment for me,” Lewis said. “Having transferred there last year and coming back to the championship this year, it’s like a full circle moment for me.”

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc