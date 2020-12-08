Cavazos signs letter of intent with UT Arlington

San Marcos senior Kaylee Cavazos held her official signing ceremony on Sunday, inking her letter of intent with UT Arlington.

The Lady Rattlers’ shortstop committed to the Mavericks in November 2019 after visiting UTA’s camps on multiple occassions and forming a good relationship with head coach Peejay Brun. She went on to have strong performances in a shortened 2020 season, batting for a .434 average with a .736 slugging percentage and posting a .919 fielding percentage in 22 games. Cavazos helped lead the team to an 11-11 overall record before the University Interscholastic League (UIL) suspended play on March 13.

Cavazos held a private signing ceremony on Early National Signing Day, Nov. 11 with just her family. Sunday’s ceremony was open to her friends and coaches. The senior will look to build upon her junior season this year before joining the Mavericks after graduation.