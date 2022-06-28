CFPO, Texas State athletes put on youth football camp

On Saturday, June 25, Christian Federation of Police Officers (CFPO) coaches, along with some of the Texas State Bobcat football team joined up again to host a football camp for the boys and girls of San Marcos and surrounding areas.

CFPO, which was founded and is led by Frank Calabrese, has been a staple in south central Texas for the past 36 years and also has over 82 football teams that participate throughout the football season. The official fall season kicks off in September out at Payton Fields off Reimer Road here in San Marcos.

CFPO would like to thank all those who joined them on Saturday, but especially Coach James Sherman, Kannon Webb, Charles Brown, Kyle Hergel, Josh Emmanuel, John Emmanuel, Nico Ezidore, Titus Lyons, Durham Harris and London Harris, who showed up and made some lasting impressions and memories with the kiddos of San Marcos.