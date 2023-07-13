CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND

Joining a slew of the four San Marcos All-Stars softball teams to qualify at the Pony League World Series is the youngest team: the Rattlers 8 & Under All -Stars.

Head Coach Jessica Gonzales said she was happy for her team that they were able to make it to the World Series.

“There were not enough teams in our region,” Gonzales said. “So everyone ended up qualifying, which was a blessing, not having to worry about fighting for a spot” Despite the Rattlers coming from different teams to form the All Stars, their ability to play with each other has been off the charts.

“Their teamwork has been awesome,” Gonzales said. “They have a lot of faith in each other and we are working to keep the momentum going. Right now we are working on playing in this heat, because they are so little that it can get to them.”

Coaching the youngest group in the softball team organization, Gonzales said she admits there are some challenges to coaching the team, but she credits the girls for making her job much easier.

“It’s easy and hard at the same time,” Gonzales said. “Some of these girls have been playing tee-ball, before playing softball. But because it is a younger age, for some of the players, this is the first time they have ever played, which makes it a little harder. Fortunately, I’ve been lucky enough that everyone has played. Some of these girls have siblings who have played, and even their parents still play at the adult area fields. They know the game and have a pure love for it.”

Because of the team’s passion for softball and wanting to win, Gonzales said that motivation helps the Rattlers during their lowest moments.

“These girls do get down on themselves,” Gonzales said. “Some just get too down on themselves, so we try our best to motivate each other and build each other back up. We try telling them that even though they made a mistake, that the next inning is a fresh new start.”

One of the ways Gonzales helps the girls following an error, for example, is making sure they make up for it on the next play.

“One thing I do is tell them that I’m glad that you are mad,” Gonzales said. “It shows me that you know what you messed up on. So now go back and make up for it. If you make one mistake on the field, just come back to the plate and bomb it on them. Always come back in the next inning and make up for it.”

But another obstacle the Rattlers face comes when they are off the field.

“One of the challenges we have faced has been the heat,” Gonzales said. “The heat really just drains them. One way we have prepared is having the girls wear pants, to see how much heat we handle and how we can work through it. They have gotten a lot better playing through it. Today, they didn’t let the heat get to them and last night they did even better.”

Though the Rattlers want to bring a championship to their hometown, Gonzales also wants the Rattlers to put out their best effort.

“Of course we want to place and come home with a ring for San Marcos,” Gonzales said. “But at the end of the day, if I can make sure these girls did not give up on themselves and each other, I take that as a win for us.”

The Rattlers are currently playing at Pony League World Series from July 1015.

