The changing landscape of College Football, Brant Freeman starting at QB, and TXST Football with Jake Spavital | On the Record Sports

The On the Record Sports podcast is BACK with another LIVE episode featuring Head Coach of Texas State Football Jake Spavital. The crew of Drew King, Kristen Cordani, DeShaun Hartley, and Jude McClaren discuss all things Bobcat Football and even learn that Texas State ESPN+ Broadcaster Brant Freeman will start at Quarterback next fall! Follow @smdrsports on Twitter to stay updated. (iTunes version coming soon)