Colton's Corner: Best four-day weekend of the year

If you are a football fan, this is the week you all have been waiting for.

Four straight days of nothing but football games.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

High School, College and Pro.

Nothing beats Thanksgiving Week during football season–especially being in Texas.

What makes this week so special?

Starting off at the high school level, nowhere else will you find the quality of football raised exponentially than the Region Semifinal round.

While the Bi-District and Area rounds of the playoffs have their fair share of quality matchups, the best showdowns and games are here in the Regional Semifinals.

But it’s not just the quality of the games that makes this weekend so special, it’s also how it is structured. And nowhere is that better showcased than at the Alamodome.

Two sets of triple-headers featuring the best teams from both the Austin area and San Antonio are set to take place Friday and Saturday, with all the games to be hosted at the Alamodome.

Down in Houston will see the best teams in that region play in a triple- header at the Houston Texans NRG Stadium.

Dallas-Fort Worth, East Texas, West Texas and South Texas will all see a gluttony of great high school games.

Traversing up to the college level, Thanksgiving weekend means the finale to the regular season.

It also means the return of Rivalry Week.

Even though a team’s season might be in shambles or having the best season in school history, it all comes down to playing your biggest rival on the biggest stage of them all.

Alabama vs Auburn, Michigan vs Ohio State, Texas vs Texas A&M, Florida vs Florida State, Oregon vs Oregon State and the list goes on and on.

Here in Texas, nothing brings a family together quite like Texas vs Texas A&M.

Even though the rivalry has been gone for nearly a decade, there is nothing like watching families swear their allegiance to the Burnt Orange or the Maroon for one day a year, in the chance of holding bragging rights for the next year.

Though Texas State doesn't have an annual rivalry game anymore, memories of SWT vs Texas A&I, Texas State vs Sam Houston State and Texas State vs UTSA being played over the Thanksgiving weekend still ring true.

Despite the drastic reaalignment in the college athletics world, do not let the powers that be get it twisted.

College football will always be about rivalries.

Moving on to the pros, there is nothing like watching the Dallas Cowboys play on Thanksgiving.

Not much can be said about finishing your Thanksgiving meal before watching the Cowboys either come away with the win or lose in devastating fashion.

But no matter what, football fans will always have Thanksgiving Week.

This truly is the greatest week of the year.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc