COUNT DOWN TO KICKOFF

Bobcats take on Arkansas State in potential shootout

The Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the Bobcats upcoming 2024 season.

This week will preview Texas State’s conference home opener against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves finished the 2023 season with a 6-6 overall record after starting the season 0-2 and being outscored 110-3.

Arkansas State clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2019 with a stunning 77-31 over the Texas State Bobcats. The Red Wolves were pushed by one fumble return for a touchdown, a kickoff return for a touchdown and two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the win.

Arkansas State qualified for the Camellia Bowl where they faced the Northern Illinois Huskies. Northern Illinois outlasted Arkansas State in a 21-19 defensive slugfest.

Going into the 2024 season, Red Wolves return starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor. Raynor sparked Arkansas State’s turnaround season passing for 2,550 and 17 touchdowns. Raynor also rushed for 373 yards on 123 carries and five touchdowns.

But Raynor will not be alone as running back Ja’Quez Cross will be in the backfield. Cross led the Red Wolves in both carries, rushing yards and touchdowns with 716 yards on 128 carries and seven touchdowns.

Leading receiver Corey Rucker also returns for the Red Wolves. Rucker caught 36 passes for 705 yards and two touchdowns. Courtney Jackson is another receiver returning for Arkansas State, catching 39 passes for 689 yards and seven touchdowns.

While the Arkansas State offense looks to return to form, the Red Wolves’ defense will look to improve on last season who gave up an average of 30.4 points per game.

Linebacker Charles Willekes will look to spearhead the improvement of the defensive side of the ball. Willekes made 90 total tackles last season including 31 solo and two sacks. Leading tackler Trevian Thomas also returns, making 91 tackles and two interceptions.

Though Texas State and Arkansas State first met in 2013 as members of the Sun Belt, the history between the two schools dates back to 1983.

Texas State, in an attempt to make the transition to Division I from Division II, wanted to join the Southland Conference. However, the move never materialized as Arkansas State, a member of the conference, voted no on the acceptance of Texas State into the conference citing the distance between the two schools. Monroe also voted to accept Texas State as a member which killed the Bobcats chances of becoming a member of the Southland Conference in 1983.

Arkansas State would leave the Southland Conference in 1987 for the American South Conference along with Louisiana Tech and Lamar which later merged with the Sun Belt Conference in 1991.

Texas State and Arkansas State met on the field for the first time during the 2013 season, ending with a Red Wolves 38-21 win over the Bobcats.

The Bobcats gained their first win over the Red Wolves the next year, beating Arkansas State 45-27.

The Red Wolves then dominated the series winning five in a row between 2015-2019.

Texas State broke their losing streak against Arkansas State in 2020. In an offensive shootout, the Bobcat running back Calvin Hill scored with 34 seconds remaining in the game to seal a 47-45 win. The contest also saw quarterback Brady Mc-Bride throw for 443 yards and five touchdowns to become just the fourth quarterback in program history to throw for over 400 yards passing in a single game and tying the record for most passing touchdowns in a single game.

The Bobcats then won the next two series against the Red Wolves in 2021 and 2022 before Arkansas State snapped their losing streak against Texas State in 2023.

Arkansas State currently leads the all time series against Texas State at 7-4.

Kickoff for Texas State-Arkansas State is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos. Kickoff time has yet to be determined.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc