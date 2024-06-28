Rattlers host Clemens in district home opener

The Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the upcoming 2024 season for the San Marcos Rattlers.

This week will preview the Rattlers home game against the Schertz Clemens Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes went 4-6 during the 2023 season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

Clemens managed wins over Austin Del Valle, Laredo United and Converse Judson. The Buffaloes averaged 25.8 points per game and allowed 25.5 points per game.

In the last meeting between San Marcos and Clemens, the Buffaloes jumped out to a 42-14 lead in the first half. The Rattlers outscored the Buffaloes 27-6 in the second half but the first half deficit was too much to overcome as San Marcos fell 48-41.

Going into the 2024 season, Clemens returns four offensive starters and six defensive starters from last year’s team.

Leading the Buffaloes’ offense is running back Joshua Jackson. Jackson ran for 665 yards on 141 carries and seven touchdowns for Clemens while catching 28 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns.

Also returning for the Buffaloes are wide receivers Christian Dupree and Derrick Williams. Dupree caught three touchdown passes last year.

On the defense, Clemens will be led by linebacker Ocean Zuniga. Zuniga led the team in total tackles last year with 108. Defensive lineman Jordan Yalowsky also returns having made 60 total tackles and four sacks.

Clemens remains in the same district as San Marcos with both teams moving from District 27 into District 29.

The history of the San Marcos-Clemens series dates back to 1964 when the two schools were placed in District Class 3A, the equivalent of Class 5A today.

The Rattlers dominated the Buffaloes in their first meeting, winning 56-0. In the return match up, San Marcos once again beat up on the Clemens, winning 66-0.

The two teams were separated in the next realignment cycle before being paired as district rivals for the 1976 season through the 1981 season.

The Buffaloes got their first win of the series in 1976 when Clemens defeated San Marcos 24-14.

The Rattlers responded by winning the next three games during the 1977, 1978 and 1979 seasons.

San Marcos and Clemens tied in their 1980 meeting before the Rattlers defeated the Buffaloes 14-8 the next season in 1981.

The Rattlers and the Buffaloes would not meet again until the 1999 season in what is arguably the most famous game of the series.

Both teams met in the 4A Division II, the equivalent of Class 5A, Region IV title game in the first ever playoff game between the two teams.

The Rattlers entered the game with a 11-2 record and won their first playoff game since 1966 beating Kerrville Tivy in the Bi-District round. San Marcos later beat Austin Reagan and Floresville to play for the program’s first regional title since the 1966 season.

Clemens entered the game with a 13-0 record winning their third straight district championship and looking to advance to their first state semifinals in program history.

In a hard fought battle, Clemens used two late game goal line stands to beat San Marcos 21-13 to secure a trip to the state semifinals before losing to Port Neches Grove.

Clemens and San Marcos met again in the Bi-District round of the playoffs for the 2003 season. The Buffaloes once again beat the Rattlers 28-6.

The two teams were once again district rivals for the first time since the 1981 season in the next season.

The Buffaloes gained control of the series winning the next six meetings against the Rattlers in the 2004, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2018 and 2019 seasons.

San Marcos broke their winless streak against Clemens in the 2022 season when the two teams were once again placed in the same district.

The Rattlers scored a late fourth quarter touchdown to defeat the Buffaloes 28-24 for the first win over Clemens since 1981.

Clemens leads the overall series 10-7-1 over San Marcos.

The Rattlers and the Buffaloes meet again Friday Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Rattler Stadium.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc