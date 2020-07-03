Countdown to Kickoff: Ohio, Texas State fight in 2016 rematch

The last time the Texas State Bobcats and Ohio Bobcats faced off, Everett Withers was coaching his first game for the maroon and gold, Tyler Jones completed 40 of 55 passes for 418 yards (both school records) and Texas State won a triple-overtime thriller.

Jones reeled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver L.G. Williams in the final overtime period, then connected on a shovel pass to tight end Gabe Schrade for a two-point conversion that put Texas State up 56-48. Ohio scored a touchdown on its next possession, but couldn’t convert on the two-point play, handing the maroon and gold the victory in Athens, Ohio, on Sept. 3 in the 2016 season opener.

Texas State and Ohio meet again this season, this time in San Marcos, and Ohio remains a perennial contender to win the Mid-American Conference East Division bringing back a lot of experience.

The offense will need a new quarterback after three-year starter Nathan Rourke graduated. Four QBs are listed on the roster — including Nathan Rourke’s younger brother, Kurtis, a redshirt freshman — though none have seen any significant playing time. No player other than Nathan attempted more than three passes last year.

However, Ohio will retain starters at virtually every other position, including three on the offensive line. Running backs O’Shaan Allison and De’Montre Tuggle made for a dynamic 1-2 punch in the back field, combining for 1,513 yards and 17 touchdowns on 239 carries (6.3-yard average). The team’s top six pass-catchers, wide receivers Isiah Cox, Shane Hooks, Jerome Buckner and Cameron Odom and tight end Ryan Luehrman, are all back as well.

Ohio’s defense is chock full of seniors. Linebackers Dylan Conner and Jared Dorsa were the second- and third-leading tacklers on the team a year ago, respectively. The defensive line will be bookended by Austin Conrad, with a team-best 4.0 sacks, and Will Evans, who chipped in 36 stops, one sack and one forced fumble. The Bobcats had six players with at least five pass deflections in 2019. Five of them will be back in 2020.

ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly's SP+ projections rank Ohio 67th in the FBS, ahead of Texas State at No. 123, and predict a 8-4 season for the Bobcats from the midwest. Texas State will host Ohio inside Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 26.