Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers face off with the Wagner Thunderbirds

The Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the 2024 schedule for the San Marcos Rattlers.

This week will preview a San Marcos home game against the San Antonio Wagner Thunderbirds.

Wagner finished the 2023 season with a 7-4 record and a third place finish in District 12. The Thunderbirds three losses came against Dripping Springs, 5A State finalist Smithson Valley and future San Marcos district bunkmate New Braunfels Canyon.

Wagner made it to the Bi-District round of the playoffs before the Thunderbirds fell to the A&M Consolidated Tigers 4517.

Wagner enters the 2024 season needing to replace some key starters though the cupboard is not completely bare in their patent Slot-T offense.

Returning for the Thunderbirds is running back William Reynolds. The now senior running back was the leading rusher and scorer for Wagner with 113 carries for 985 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Also returning for Wagner is running back Davion Anderson. Anderson ran for 326 yards on 48 carries and scored six touchdowns.

On defense, Wagner returns outside linebacker Aaron Davis. Davis was second in total tackles with 54 including 4.0 tackles for loss. Kevon Carter also returns for the Thunderbirds having made 44 total tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss.

During realignment, Wagner stayed in Class 5A Division I but moved from District 12 into District 13 along with Boerne Champion, San Antonio MacArthur, Seguin and Smithson Valley. Joining the Thunderbirds in District 13 are New Braunfels, San Antonio Pieper and Victoria East.

San Marcos and Wagner have a short history with each other. The Thunderbirds first season was in 2006. Wagner leads the overall series 5-1.

The Rattlers and the Thunderbirds first met in the 2010 season as district bunkmates and remained in the same district for the next four seasons.

In the first ever meeting between the schools, Wagner dominated San Marcos en route to a 42-7 win. The Thunderbirds later advanced to that season’s Region IV Championship Game.

Wagner won the next two meetings before San Marcos claimed victory over the Thunderbirds in 2013.

In the final time San Marcos High School would play at Bobcat Stadium for a full season, the Rattlers defeated the Thunderbirds 33-22 behind the leg of Christian Munoz who kicked two field goals in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

The series took a nineyear long hiatus before the two teams met again for the 2022 season.

In what has become the most thrilling game of the series so far, the Rattlers and the Thunderbirds combined for 875 yards of offense as Wagner topped San Marcos in overtime 42-41.

In the last meeting between the two teams during the 2023 season, Wagner rolled over San Marcos 62-17.

The Rattlers and the Thunderbirds are set to meet again Friday Sep. 13 at Toyota Rattler Stadium.

