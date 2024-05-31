Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers host Pflugerville Weiss in first home game

The Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the 2024 schedule for the San Marcos Rattlers.

This week will examine the Rattlers home opener against the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves.

Weiss completed the 2023 season with a 9-2 overall record and played into a three-way tie for the District Championship with Killeen Harker Heights and Hewitt Midway. In non-district play, the Wolves defeated both Converse Judson and New Braunfels.

The Wolves made it to the 6A Playoffs but ultimately fell in the Bi-District round to the Cedar Hill Longhorns.

Weiss returns several starters from the last team including a number of contributors on offense that averaged 35.8 points per game.

Jax Brown leads the offense for the Wolves, throwing for 2,860 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Weiss also returns leading rusher in running back Braiden Deon Wooley. Wooley carried the ball 92 times for 662 yards and six touchdowns. Also returning for the Wolves in the backfield is running back Nick Johnson. Johnson carried the ball 65 times for 384 yards and two touchdowns.

Helping out in the passing game for Weiss is wide receiver Adrian Wilson. Wilson caught 51 passes for 927 yards and 14 touchdowns. Daniel Berry also returns for the Wolves, catching 36 passes for 409 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, the Wolves will have to replace some starters including the four of the team’s leading tacklers. Returning on defense is safety Jorian Guinn Jr who made 64 tackles and two interceptions last year.

Weiss moves back down to Class 5A after spending the past two seasons in Class 6A. The Wolves moved into District 12 in Class 5A DI along with Plflugerville Hendrickson, Buda Hays and Kyle Lehman. Also included in District 12 are A&M Consolidated, Austin Anderson, Bastrop Cedar Creek, College Station, and Lockhart.

This will be the first ever meeting between Pflugerville Weiss and San Marcos. Weiss High School started playing football in 2018.

After an 0-10 season in 2018, Weiss rebounded to a 9-3 record and tied for the district championship with Brenham. The Wolves won their first playoff game against Lockhart before falling to Sharyland Pioneer 28-21 in the Area Round.

Weiss’ best season came in 2021 where the Wolves finished with a 10-2 record. The Wolves won their first outright district championship and suffered their only regular season loss to Harker Heights in the season opener.

Weiss defeated San Antonio Veterans Memorial in the Bi-District round of the playoffs before being defeated by Manvel in the Area Round.

Kickoff for San Marcos- Weiss is set for 7:30 Friday September 6 at Toyota Rattler Stadium.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc