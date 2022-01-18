Da’Nasia Hood named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Texas State senior forward Da’Nasia Hood has been named the Sun Belt Player of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday.

The San Antonio Wagner graduate shined over the weekend, leading the Bobcats to a 78-74 win at Georgia Southern on Thursday and a 73-55 victory at Georgia State on Saturday.

“It’s great to see Da’Nasia being rewarded for the Georgia road swing,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “She worked hard — preparing on both ends of the floor — this past week and that effort led to the award. It is a GREAT day to be a BOBCAT!”

Hood clinched a career-high against the Eagles on Thursday, dropping 32 points on 13-16 shooting — the first time a Texas State player has scored 30-plus points in a game since former guard Toshua Leavitt had 31 at Arkansas State on Jan. 19, 2019. She also posted a double-double against the Panthers on Saturday, scoring 26 points on 11-15 shooting and tying a career-high with 14 rebounds.

Since the start of league play, Hood leads the Sun Belt averaging 23.6 points per game on 62.5% shooting and is third with 9.4 rebounds per game. She’ll look to keep it up when the Bobcats (8-9, 3-2 conference) take on UT Arlington (9-5, 3-2) on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. and at home on Saturday at 2 p.m.