Photo by Gerald Castillo

Da'Nasia Hood receives All-Sun Belt First Team honor

Thu, 03/11/2021 - 5:12pm
Texas State Women's Basketball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Junior forward Da’Nasia Hood was voted to the All-Sun Belt First Team, the league announced on Thursday.

“I appreciate the conference recognizing that Da’Nasia Hood is an elite scorer,” Texas State head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “She has worked very hard to put herself in position to help our Bobcat program. I’m really proud of her and I’m looking forward to her future.”

Hood averaged a career-high 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season, leading the team in both categories. This year, she helped the Bobcat earn an 11-11 overal record, including a 7-8 record in conference play, and pushed the maroon and gold to the second round of the Sun Belt tournament.

It’s the first postseason conference honor of Hood’s career. She joins former Texas State guards Taeler Deer (2014-18) and Toshua Leavitt (2015-19) as the only Bobcats to be selected to the First Team.

