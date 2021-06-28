Deciding on the right kind of shoe for the right kind of activity

I was reading an article in Consumer Reports on Health recently. The information on the importance of shoes for health and comfort was very good. The fit of a shoe should not be too wide, or too narrow, or too long, or too short. The article recommended buying shoes later in the day because your feet may swell and you want a shoe that will still be comfortable. And as people get older the stability of the shoe becomes important in preventing falls. If the person has diabetes it is important that the fit is good as any rubbing on the foot may lead to complications.

The article had three recommendations for buying shoes. One, get measured each time you shop. Some people have one foot larger than the other. And the foot size may change over the years. I have old army boots (1962 model) that are size 8 but I can still wear them. Even now, most of my boots are size 9 1/2. Two, shop later in the day. Three, try before you buy. I used to recommend this for individuals that want to start running. The runner needs to go outside on the sidewalk, or find a hard floor, as you will not be running on a carpet. And don’t just jog in place or run a few yards thinking that the shoe is a good fit. You need to run a few hundred yards to see how they feel when you actually run.

I have mentioned this before in articles but the evolution of footwear has changed dramatically. As a kid we had the Jack Kramer Converse black high top tennis shoe for the summer. This shoe was our tennis, football, baseball, track, basketball, soccer, tree climbing, shoe, for everything we wanted to do. If you ask for a tennis shoe now they will ask you if you are going to play on asphalt, clay, grass, or concrete as each requires a special tennis shoe. You will also have to decide if you want low cuts, mid ankle, or high ankle style in leather or a nylon fabric or cotton. Pity the poor person that walks in and just wants to play tennis and can’t answer all those questions.

And you can’t wear the basketball style shoe to play tennis, racquetball, or pickle ball as you will sprain your ankle. You do not want a sharp edge in those sports as the short side movements will catch and sprain that ankle. A running shoe is designed for moving forward. Sports such as basketball, tennis, racquetball, require side to side movement and a running shoe will rip out the side in the first game.

And someone wanting to try the activity of running is at the mercy of the salesperson unless they know how they run. Do you pronate, supinate, heel strike, toe strike, or foot strike are necessary things to know when you buy a shoe, If you pronate and buy a shoe designed for supination your knees will tell you that you bought the wrong shoe. Are you a heavy runner (one that lands hard with each step), or even just heavy, the cushion of the shoe is important. That shock absorption quality of the shoe for a heavier runner really helps the feet, the knees, the hips, and back when you go for a run.

Shoe construction is much better now. The weight of the shoe can become a problem if your leg muscles are not used to long walks. A heavy shoe may cause a problem when the person wants to step up over a crack or curb and catches that toe on the edge. Most running shoes today are light weight and have a sole of the shoe that absorbs the shock of a foot strike.

I know some experts recommend a walking shoe instead of a running shoe for those individuals that know they will only walk. These shoes are generally more sturdy and have a firm sole. I think the factor of a stable foot strike is the primary benefit for some individuals. If the walking surface is flat and free from obstacles a running shoe will serve the purpose very well. I have seen a number of older individuals buy skateboard shoes. They are soft, comfortable, stable, and look cool.

The days of having a Jack Kramer Converse high top “tennis” shoe are gone. For a kid the decisions in later days was do you want a white Converse shoe, or even a low cut model. For a kid the choice went from one to four choices and they had to know what the “in” fashion was for the neighborhood. Technology has made for improvements in performance shoes and the average person just wanting to get out on the road needs to try and make the best choice when they want to buy a shoe. The try before you buy is probably the most important tip to follow.