Different types of exercise to better fit strength and training needs

In terms of fitness, there are two primary sources that the majority of people think about. One is cardiorespiratory fitness and heart health and the other is muscle strength to move the body. Runners seem to put the cardio factor first since getting oxygen into the lungs lets you run faster and longer with training. But equally important is the strength factor. Strength is especially important as a person gets older. Falls are one of the main reasons for injuries and even death among older populations. Keeping up leg strength to regain balance after tripping is very essential. Having enough arm strength to catch the body and prevent a hard fall is also important.

There are four common sources of exercise to use to increase strength. One is using the weight of your body for resistance, a second is using weights as resistance, a third is using rubber or steel cables to offer resistance, and a fourth is an isokinetic machine for exercise. Each has a positive effect and each has a negative factor when using one method versus the others.

Bodyweight exercises (calisthenics) is the cheapest and is always available. By adjusting the angle of the body a person can change the resistance. As an example, when doing a push-up on the floor, if the head is higher than the feet (like putting the hands on a flight of stairs), the resistance is lighter. And having the feet higher than the head (feet on a chair) will increase the resistance. If doing a squat motion for leg strength, a person can hold a pole for balance and try squatting with one leg in the air for more resistance. One limitation is that the resistance is limited by the weight of the body.

Weights are the most well-known form of exercise and can be free weights or weights on a machine. Using dumbbells, a person can vary the resistance from very light to very heavy and move through a wide range of motions. The most common exercise routine is three sets of 8-12 repetitions. If you cannot lift the weight for a minimum of six repetitions, the weight is too heavy. If you can lift the weight over 15 repetitions, the weight is too light. The problem is with the range of motion of an exercise. The resistance changes through the range of motion. If the range of motion is 180 degrees, the first 60 degrees is light, the range from 60-120 degrees (90-degree angle is the greatest resistance) has the resistance at its maximum, and from 120-180 degrees the weight is again lighter. Even the angle of the arm can change the resistance level when lifting a weight. If the weight is too heavy, the person can strain a muscle and cause an injury. If the weight is too light the benefit of gaining strength is limited.

A system of resistance using cables is good in that as the person goes through the full range of motion (arms bent to being straight as an example) the resistance increases as the cable is stretched. The key is to find the right size cable to use so that a full range of motion can be maintained. Cable systems are easy to store and do not take up much space. The negative part of cables has two factors. One is if the anchor end should become unattached the result is a very hard blow to the body if the angle is wrong. The other is when the cable is at its maximum stretch the resistance is greatest and if the person loses control the cable will pull the arm holding it back quickly and may result in an injury.

The fourth method of resistance is an isokinetic machine. The resistance is measured in foot-pounds (force times the distance traveled) and the resistance is equal throughout the entire range of motion. The motion is set at a constant speed and whether you pull hard or easy, the speed of the motion is the same. The benefit is that you do not have to adjust weights, change stations for different exercises and everyone can use it. The husband, the wife and the kids can all use the same machine without changing any parts. The negative (though, some say it is a positive thing) is that there is no eccentric resistance. You do not have to lower the weight back to the starting position. It is the eccentric motion that causes muscle soreness so you can be a first-time exerciser and not get sore muscles. But we live in an eccentric world where most objects lifted up have to be put down. The machines can be expensive but will last a long time and do not take up much space.

All of the forms of resistance exercise will increase strength and be a benefit. It may help to try them all for a little variety to your workout. Strong muscles will help you run farther and faster.