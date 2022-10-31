DISTRICT CHAMPS: SMA captures first district championship in 25 years in thrilling win

On the brink of history, the San Marcos Academy Bears knew they were in a “bearfight” as they battled the San Antonio Castle Hills Eagles for the TAPPS D2 district championship.

In the end, the Bears used all facets of the game to capture the elusive championship in just their third year as a six-man football program.

After breaking a 55-55 with a 32-yard field goal from Preston Ramos with just :02 seconds left in the game, San Marcos Academy’s Jack Tinsley picked off the lateral pass on the ensuing kickoff to seal 64-55 win over Castle Hills to win the District 4 Championship.

For the Bears, it represents the first time that San Marcos Academy has won a district championship since the 1997 season.

The win also moves San Marcos Academy into the playoffs where it will face the winner of Bryan Allen Academy or Conroe Covenant with the Bears hosting the first round of the playoffs.

San Marcos Academy Athletic Director Toby Wade said the victory was a massive achievement for the football program that transitioned from 11-Man football to Six-Man football back in 2020.

“This win means so much to us, I believe this is the first district championship for San Marcos Academy in at least 25 years” Wade said. “Our guys have worked so hard all year, and we have overcome a lot of injuries and adversity to get to this point. I am proud of all of these young men, but especially proud of our seniors.”

Wade also complemented head football coach Chris Chacon as the team was caught in the exciting back and forth affair during the fourth quarter.

“Chris (Chacon) has done an incredible job running this team all year,” Wade said. “He does a great job of preparing our guys to play, and of making adjustments on the fly when things aren’t working for us. Our guys didn’t crack under pressure when things were looking bleak late in the game, and I believe that a huge part of that is the guys seeing how he responds to adversity. He doesn’t lose his cool when things get tough.”

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Bears found themselves holding a small lead against Castle Hills up 46-42.

The Eagles took advantage of a San Marcos Academy special teams turnover when the Bears touched the punted ball and allowed Castle Hills to recover.

Castle Hills took advantage of the turnover and turned it into six points as the Eagles retook the lead at 49-46 with the extra point being blocked.

San Marcos Academy responded however as the Bears scored on their next possession when senior Cole Krackau scored on a ten yard run to retake the lead at 54-49.

On the Eagles next possession, Castle Hills drove from their own inside their own 15 yard line to the Bears 1-yard line.

In a gutsy move, Castle Hills proceeded to kneel twice and forced San Marcos Academy to use two timeouts.

The Eagles scored on a one yard touchdown run and along with the 1- point conversion score retook the lead at 55-54 with just 55 seconds left in the game.

The Bears wasted no time on the next possession and drove all the way down to the Castle Hills’ 15-yard line before taking their final timeout.

Overcoming the icing by Castle Hills, senior Preston Ramos kicked a 32-yard field goal as San Marcos Academy retook the lead at 57-55 with just 2 seconds left in the game.

The Eagles attempted, one more time, to win the game on the kickoff as Castle Hills tried to pull off a miracle play on the kickoff return by lateraling the ball multiple times.

But on the third lateral, junior Jack Tinsley picked the ball and returned it for the game sealing touchdown to make the final score 64-55.

SMA returns to play Friday in the final game of the regular season against San Antonio Lutheran at 7 p.m. from Ingram/A+FCU Stadium.