Dripping Springs knocks out Buda Johnson as both combine for over 900 yards of offense

The Battle of Onion Creek ended in another victory for the Dripping Springs Tigers, who won their fifth straight game over the Buda Johnson Jaguars 49-34.

The Tigers are 5-0 alltime against the Jaguars.

The two teams combined for 925 yards of offense with the Tigers passing for 282 yards and rushing for 174. The Jaguars ran for 376 yards and passed for 93 yards.

It was the final nondistrict game for both teams, who will be looking to make a run towards the playoffs.

Dripping Springs will go on the road against Austin Akins while Buda Johnson will host San Marcos in the first ever meeting between the Hays County schools.

HAYS EDGES OUT CEDAR CREEK

Hays captured their first district win of the season, beating the Bastrop Cedar Creek Eagles 20-10. The Hawks improved their record to 2-2 and 1-1 in district play.

The Hawks ran for 192 yards on the ground while passing for 35 yards.

Hays will be back home against historic rival the Lockhart Lions in the 29th meeting between the two teams and the first time the two teams will meet on the gridiron since 2013.

WIMBERLEY DROPS SECOND STRAIGHT AGAINST LAMPASAS

The Texans dropped their second straight game, losing to the Lampasas Badgers 35-27.

Wimberley drops their record to 2-2 overall while the Badgers improve to 4-0.

Despite the loss, the Texans gained 482 yards of offense with 321 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Cody Stoever rushed for 222 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns for the Texans.

Running back Benji Olmedo rushed for 76 yards on seven carries.

Wimberley enters district play against the archrival Navarro Panthers.

LEHMAN FALLS TO PFLUGERVILLE WEISS The Lobos dropped their fourth straight game, falling to the Pflugerville Weiss Wolves 79-0.

Freshman running back Zayne Barber led the offense for the Lobos, rushing for 56 yards on 22 carries.

The Lobos will be on the hunt for their first win of the season but will face a difficult task as Lehman makes the trip east in a showdown with the College Station Cougars.

