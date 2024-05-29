Facciponte, Clayton earn TAPPS All-State Honors

Parrish Facciponte and Jett Clayton were named to the TAPPS Division IV All-State team following the completion of the season.

Facciponte was named Second-Team All-State for the Bears with a batting average of .459, an OPS of .565 and stole 12 bases.

On the mound for Academy, Facciponte struck out 66 batters through 33 innings of work both as a starter and a reliever.

Clayton was named Honorable Mention on the All-State team.

Clayton was the lead-off hitter for the Bears offense and player both left and centerfield.

Clayton finished the season with a batting average of .484, an OPS of .568 and stole 14 bases.

Clayton also pitched for Academy striking out 21 batters through 12 innings.

Both Faccipointe and Clayton helped lead the Bears to the playoffs and into the Area Round of the TAPPS Division IV playoffs.

