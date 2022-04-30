Finding the right refreshments to serve after putting on a race

This is the time of year when races are abundant and runners are getting into the racing mode. Organizers are taking advantage of the good weather and runners are eager to enter weekend races. Putting on a race is a complicated venture for a group with all the necessary tasks and seemingly small items that make the race a success. The main items on the list of things to decide on before a race can take place include selecting a date that doesn’t conflict with another big race or holiday. Pricing T-shirts, designing the shirt, finding sponsors for the race and even finding a location where you can hold the race make putting on a race a real challenge. If race organizers have never tried putting on a race to raise some funds for their group, details seem to multiply as the day of the race gets closer. As the race date nears, the “small” items for the success of the race become more critical.

One of these small items that most organizations take as an afterthought, but one that runners often comment on, is the after-race refreshments. This small item, as far as putting on a race, is one of the last things on the list. Depending on the size of the donations from sponsors, the number of runners in the race and the space at the finish area of the race, refreshments have a wide variety of choices.

Starting with water, some Gatorade drink or sweet iced tea for thirsty runners, the choices after that are more of the solid food variety. The most common refreshment usually include bananas and oranges. Apples are also OK but for some reason not as popular. Organizers can buy these in bulk, cut them into smaller sections and supply a large number of runners. And if there are a few left over, the volunteers that helped at the race will gladly take some off your hands. A few other favorites for runners that can be bought in bulk form are cookies and donuts. Cookies are an easy item to buy. Chocolate chip, oatmeal and raisin cookies are always popular. Even the standard rice crispy squares seem to go fast. The raised donuts and filled donuts are usually more popular than the simple cake donut. Some organizers have found a donut shop that will let them have the leftover donuts that didn’t sell that day. A couple of days stopping by at the end of the day can often be enough to furnish the race. The one other choice in this category is muffins. Blueberry or bran muffins seem to be popular.

If it is a race with a large number of runners, the organizers can up the quality of refreshments. There are those little cups of yogurt that make an easy item to put out. The key is to have enough plastic or wooden spoons to eat the yogurt. A step up from yogurt is ice cream sandwiches. This is a real treat for a runner on a hot day after a long run. Another item in this section is popsicles. This is another very popular item for a runner on a hot day and easy to eat. The need for a storage container to keep them frozen until after the race is the only critical part for these choices.

After these more common refreshments for runners, the choices move up to actual food. I have been to races, usually the longer races like half marathons and marathons, where hamburgers were offered. Depending on sponsors, the race organizers can request a food item to be offered instead of monetary support. The always-popular BBQ offerings like a sausage or a little brisket are never turned down by most runners. The other popular choice is the taco or burrito offering. Wrap them in tin foil (aluminum foil) and it is an easy item to pick up and eat while visiting with other runners. There have been some races where a bowl of chili or pinto beans has been offered for runners with a taste for more spice in their food.

The refreshment part of the race is only a small item to consider for race organizers. It is usually limited to the size of the race and the amount of sponsorship available for this part of the race. Small turnout is usually the banana and orange level. Bigger turnouts, or longer distance races, may step up to cookies and donuts level. For the very large race turnouts, the food items may be considered.

I started to wonder where the need for refreshments became a standard part of putting on a race. For runners that paid a fee to enter the race a T-shirt, and maybe an award, are the expected part of the entry fee. It seems almost any event now requires refreshments as part of the necessary items. Almost any form of gathering with a group of people, it seems refreshments are now required.