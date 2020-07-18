Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic raises funds for scholarships

After a one-year hiatus in San Marcos by request, the American GI Forum Men’s Chapter hosted its 20th Annual Scholarship Fundraiser with the “Firecracker Golf Tournament Classic”. The traditional event was held on July 4th at the Luling Golf Course commencing with a prayer, followed by patriotic announcements and a shotgun start at 8:30am. Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, the Organizing Committee only allowed twelve (12) 3-person teams to participate.

During tournament play, the Chapter provided the ten registered teams and guests with a varied assortment of grilled meats and thirst-quenching refreshments. Heart-felt appreciation is extended to the Luling golf-course staff for use of the facilities. All tournament proceeds are dedicated specifically toward veteran needs and scholarship funding. The San Marcos AGIF Chapter awarded $10,000.00 in scholarships to twenty San Marcos High School graduates.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS:

Firecracker Champions!

The Steam Team of Jorge Salinas, Jesse Abalos and Ernest Lucio took 1st Place with a net score of 55.

Three (3) teams tied for 2nd and 3rd place with net scores of 57. All three teams went into a sudden-death playoff with Team PAGA3 players Gehovani Marinero, Paul Zavala and Robert Ruiz winning 2nd Place. Team PAGA2 players Asiah Zavala, Paul Vargas, and Raul Cantu took 3rd Place.

Team Skins Winners:

Team Quintero Construction—Abel Flores, Pedro Quintero and Ricky Smith—1 skin

Team PAGA1—Jim Blagg, Gilbert Perez and Chris Ivarra—1 skin

Submitted by Jesse Sanchez, SMAGIF Scholarship Chairman/Tournament Director