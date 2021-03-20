Fitzgerald earns 1,000th career kill

Texas State junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald spiked her 1,000th career kill on Tuesday during the team's match against Texas.

The Bobcats fell to the Longhorns inside Strahan Arena, 3-0 (11-25, 11-25, 21-25). The team recognized the Mansfield Legacy graduate's accomplishment before its home match against TCU on Thursday. Texas lost to the Horned Frogs, 3-1 (20-25, 28-26, 21-25, 19-25).

Fitzgerald is currently averaging 3.5 kills per set this year. The Bobcats faced Houston on the road Saturday, the match ending after press time.

"I think that's just huge," head coach Sean Huiet said. "And she's finding a way now trying to play front row and back row and kind of expanding her role. That's what I really kind of like, some of the stuff about the spring, is trying to play with some lineups and figure some things out, one, not just to get us ready for the NCAA tournament, but for furthering along their career. And seeing that we can use Janell as a back row is something we've always talked about and I love being able to play with that a little bit. But you know, 1,000 kills is pretty big time. To get that your junior year is even more special."