Fitzgerald named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

Tue, 11/10/2020 - 5:13pm
Texas State Volleyball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Texas State junior outside hitter Janell Fitzgerald was voted the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after helping the Bobcats take a trio of win over Arkansas State this weekend.

Fitzgerald led the team with 5.27 kills and 1.18 blocks per set through the three matches. No. 13 Texas State swept the first two matches of the series on Friday, 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-20) and 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15). The Bobcats then pulled off a reverse sweep on Saturday, claiming a 3-2 (23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-5) victory over the Red Wolves. Fitzgerald had double-digit kills in all three contests.

It’s the second time this season the Mansfield native has received the accolade and the fourth time in her career. Texas State (19-1, 14-0 Sun Belt), currently on a 16-match win streak, will finish its regular season this weekend with a home series against UT Arlington (9-5, 9-5) inside Strahan Arena, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. and ending Saturday at 1 p.m.

