Football game times and broadcast released

Texas State released the game times of six football games for the upcoming 2024 season.

Of the six games, four will be broadcast on the ESPN linear channels.

The season opener and home opener for Texas State is set for Aug. 31 against the Lamar Cardinals. Kickoff has been scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Bobcats second home game of the season against the archrival UTSA Roadrunners is scheduled for Sept. 7. The game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU. This will be the first time Texas State’s football game will be broadcast on ESPNU since last year and the first home game to be broadcast on the channel since 2020.

Texas State’s home game against the Arizona State Sun Devils is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and will mark the first Bobcat home game to be shown on ESPN since the 2020 home game against SMU.

The Bobcat’s road game against Troy is currently scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. and is set to broadcast on ESPNU.

Texas State Tuesday night home game against Louisiana is currently scheduled for Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Bobcats Black Friday game on the road against South Alabama is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The rest of Texas State’s home and road football games will have the kickoff times released 12 days before the game.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc