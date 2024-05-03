Former Bobcat signs with New England Patriots

Former Texas State safety Kaleb Ford-Dement has found a landing spot in the National Football League.

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, it was announced that Ford-Dement had signed with the New England Patriots.

Ford-Dement played his senior season with Texas State after transferring from Washington State.

In the 2023 season, Ford-Dement played all 13 games making 32 tackles, including three tackles for loss and one sack.

Ford-Dement also led the team in interceptions with three while breaking up seven passes.

While Ford-Dement was the only Bobcat so far to sign with a team, two other former Bobcat players earned invites.

Defensive end Chance Main earned an invite from the Minnesota Vikings while offensive lineman Brey Walker earned an invite from the Kansas City Chiefs.

