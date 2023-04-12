Former TXST player donates towards ballpark expansion

Texas State Athletics stated it is proud to recognize former baseball All-American Tyler Sibley for his $1 million leadoff gift towards the expansion of Bobcat Ballpark.

This leadoff gift is part of a proposed $8 million, privately-funded expansion project of Bobcat Ballpark, which includes:

• A new indoor stateof- the-art player development complex featuring: - 3 full-size, indoor batting cages - A fully air-conditioned pitching laboratory - Player development performance technology

• A locker room and game day lounge for baseball and softball student- athletes

• An indoor hospitality lounge with deck overlooking left field

• Increased number of stadium seating and field boxes

• New box office for baseball and softball

• Graphics to enhance the new complex that will feature notable former players, conference championships, postseason appearances, All-Americans and other noteworthy awards and achievements to tell the story of Texas State

“Even after his amazing career at Texas State, Tyler continues to set records and make an impact on our university,” Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said. “He is once again leading the way by making the first gift to expand Bobcat Ballpark and most importantly, improving the student-athlete experience. We are so proud that Tyler is a Bobcat and grateful for his generosity, vision, and investment in the future of Texas State and our student-athletes.”

“Tyler exemplifies what it means to be a student-athlete here at Texas State,” Director of Athletics Don Coryell said. “He was a leader on campus, graduated summa cum laude, earned his master’s degree as a Bobcat, worked for the university, and helped lead the winningest four years in program history. This is an extraordinary gift that builds on the momentum generated by Coach Trout and his teams from past seasons and is only the start of more former letterwinners and alumni investing in the future of our baseball program. We appreciate Tyler’s start to this project and ongoing support of Texas State. This gift will help make the years ahead even better for the Bobcats.”

Sibley was a four-time Texas State baseball letter winner who helped win three conference championships while earning All-American selections on the diamond and in the classroom along with Southland Conference Student-Athlete of the Year honors, multiple all-conference, all-region, all-tournament team awards and finishing his career setting nine Texas State baseball program records – eight of which still stand today. During his time on campus, Tyler was also an active member of Beta Gamma Sigma, Phi Eta Sigma, Sigma Alpha Lambda, and a leader in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Since his graduation Tyler has remained active with Texas State Athletics by serving as the president of the Texas State Athletics “T” Association and currently sitting on its board of directors. Sibley is a principal of San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential which is a full-service real estate investment, management and development firm focused on multifamily and mixed-use communities across the country. He also founded San Marcos based Pursuant Capital Ventures in 2015 and Pursuant Ventures Development in 2016 that have invested in strategic real estate assets and operating company ventures in markets across the country.

“Becoming a Texas State Bobcat was truly where my journey began as a baseball player, a business professional and a person,” Sibley said. “I’m forever grateful for Coach Ty Harrington providing me with an opportunity to join the Texas State baseball family that’s as tight knit as it is fun. I’ve been so blessed and feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to hit leadoff on this transformational stadium expansion project that will completely change the environment and experience that Bobcat Baseball student-athletes and fans will call home. This is the critical moment for our university, athletics department and our baseball program. My hope is that this gift will encourage other donors and alums to get involved in our pursuit for Bobcat Baseball excellence and to step-up and give back to a place that has given us all so much.”

In addition to this gift, Sibley previously established the Tyler M. Sibley Endowed Scholarship in Student-Athlete Excellence which awards an annual scholarship to a Texas State baseball student- athlete in the Mc-Coy College of Business majoring in accounting, finance or economics while earning a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

“Tyler has always been so passionate about Bobcat baseball,” Texas State baseball head coach Steven Trout said. “After my first interaction with Tyler in 2008, I came away thinking he will be successful after baseball due to his leadership qualities, hard work and passion to get better while helping others around him be the best that they can be get better. This gift allows us to enhance our facility and help future Bobcats succeed at the highest levels. It will directly impact the student-athlete experience and will continue to catapult Texas State baseball into a perennial contender that has national brand recognition.”

With this gift, Sibley becomes the youngest member in Texas State University history to join the Texas State Heroes, a distinguished group of 75 individuals, companies and foundations that have donated $1 million or more to Texas State University.

The Sibley gift moves the university toward a major goal of renovating Bobcat Ballpark as part of the $250 million “NEXT IS NOW” capital campaign.

The final design for the expansion of Bobcat Ballpark is subject to approval by the Texas State University System Board of Regents.