Four San Marcos Academy players make All-State

The San Marcos Academy Bears football team’s historic season saw four players earn All-State honors in TAPPS Division II.

Senior Cole Krackau earned both second-team all-state utility back and second-team all-state linebacker, while Jack Tinsley earned all-state honorable mention tight end, TJ Murphy received a nod as an all-state honorable mention lineman, and Preston Ramos was named all-state honorable mention defensive back.

For San Marcos Academy Athletic Director Toby Wade, these are significant accomplishments that deserve the praise, especially with Krackau and Murphy whose senior class helped build the foundation for SMA’s transition into the six-man football world.

“Especially for our seniors, this was certainly a big deal,” Wade said. “Not to single anybody out but with Cole and TJ, I’ve seen them grow up since they were in seventh grade. They have worked their tails off and they were such important parts of our team in terms of leadership and helping us transition from 11-man football to six-man football especially with the changes that come with all of that.”

Krackau finished the season with 741 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns along with 626 receiving yards on 36 catches and 14 touchdowns, while Murphy led the team in tackles with 111 along with 43 solo tackles and three sacks.

Ramos’ accomplishments were also key contributors to the Bears’ success despite dealing with injuries.

Ramos finished the season with 54 tackles through seven games along with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

“Preston has only been here for a couple of years but he has been a big part of what we do,” Wade said. “I’m excited to see him get the recognition he deserves especially dealing with a couple of injuries but he made enough of an impression to be named an honorable mention defensive back.

Despite playing his first year of six-man football, Tinsley made a big splash for SMA success on the field.

“Jack was new to the school being his first year,” Wade said. “For him, transitioning from the 11 man game to six man and being able to contribute the way he did, he was a big part of our success.”

Tinsley was second in receiving on the team with 22 catches for 331 yards on six touchdowns.