Fun Fact Friday

Texas State Softball completed their 40th season as a program first starting in 1984. The Bobcats have competed in the Gulf Star Conference, Southland Conference, Western Athletic Conference and the Sun Belt Conference.

Since starting the softball program, the Bobcats have won seven regular season conference titles, eight conference tournament titles and have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 12 times.

San Marcos Softball qualified for the State Tournament in 1993, which also marked the first time the UIL started to sponsor softball as an official sport. The Rattlers later made it to the State Championship game in 1995.

Texas State baseball first qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 1997 by winning the Southland Tournament Championship.