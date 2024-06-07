Fun Fact Friday

• San Marcos High School won their first district championship in 1940 under Head Coach Milton Jowers. Despite entering district play with a 1-1-1 record, the Rattlers ran the table to an undefeated district season ending with a 7-6 win over the Yoakum Bulldogs, winning the championship. San Marcos also won their first Bi-District playoff game against San Antonio Lanier, beating the Voks 44-12. The Rattlers season came to an end in Regionals when San Marcos tied Fredericksburg 0-0. The Billies were awarded to Regional Championship by winning on penetrations, which is how many times an team entered the opposing team’s 20-yard line, 1-0.

• Texas State was a founding member of the Lone Star Conference, which is considered to be the longest operating collegiate conference focused in the state of Texas. The conference was founded in 1931 by Texas State, North Texas, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Commerce.