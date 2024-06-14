Fun Fact Friday

San Marcos Softball played in the very first UIL State Tournament in 1993. The UIL made softball an official sport of the organization due to the rising popularity. The Rattlers finished their inaugural season with a 23-2 record. San Marcos fell to Pasadena Dobie in the State Quarterfinals. Two years later, the Rattlers played for the State Championship.

The 2001 Texas State softball team currently holds the program record for most wins in a single season with a 52-12 overall record. The Bobcats won both the Southland Conference regular season and conference tournament titles while making the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. Texas State was selected to play in the Arizona Regional that year and advanced to the regional final. The Bobcats were eliminated by the Arizona Wildcats who went on to win the NCAA Tournament Championship. The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was future Softball Hall of Famer Jennie Finch.