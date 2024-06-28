Fun Fact Friday

In the first edition of the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine printed in 1960, San Marcos High School was predicted to finish in third place in Class 3A District 13. The Rattlers had two back-to-back district championships, but DCTF felt both Kerrville and Seguin were going to give San Marcos a challenge. It would be the Matadors of Seguin that ended the Rattlers consecutive district championship run that season as San Marcos finished with a record of 3-6.

In the same issue, Texas State was predicted to finish in 6th place in the Lone Star Conference behind Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas A&M-Commerce, Stephen F. Austin and Howard Payne. The Bobcats finished the season with a 2-8 record with their two wins coming against SFA and Corpus Chirsti University.