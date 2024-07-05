Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Game Preview San Marcos vs East Central
Fri, 07/05/2024 - 5:00am
Friday, July 5, 2024

Game: San Marcos @ East Central

Date: Friday Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium

Series History: East Central leads the series 11-8

Last Meeting: East Central gave San Marcos their 10th loss of the season as the Hornets punch their ticket to playoffs in a 45-21 victory of the Rattlers

Memorable Moments: During the 2022 season, San Marcos knocked off East Central 20-16 to secure their second consecutive playoff berth. The Rattlers won on a double-reverse pass with seconds remaining in the game.

