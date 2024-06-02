Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Game Preview Texas State vs UTSA
Sun, 06/02/2024 - 5:00am
Sunday, June 2, 2024

Game: UTSA @ Texas State

Date: Saturday Sept. 7 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

History: UTSA leads the overall series 5-0

Last Meeting: In a defensive slug fest, the Roadrunners outscored the Bobcats 10-3 in the second half to win their fifth straight game over Texas State.

Memorable Moments: Jermiah Haydel returned a 91 yard punt return for a touchdown to tie the game for the Bobcats with 1:16 left in the game after trailing 41-28 with less than four minutes. However Texas State missed the extra point sending the game into OT where UTSA prevailed 51-48.

