Game Preview Texas State vs UTSA

Game: UTSA @ Texas State

Date: Saturday Sept. 7 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

History: UTSA leads the overall series 5-0

Last Meeting: In a defensive slug fest, the Roadrunners outscored the Bobcats 10-3 in the second half to win their fifth straight game over Texas State.

Memorable Moments: Jermiah Haydel returned a 91 yard punt return for a touchdown to tie the game for the Bobcats with 1:16 left in the game after trailing 41-28 with less than four minutes. However Texas State missed the extra point sending the game into OT where UTSA prevailed 51-48.