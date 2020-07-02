Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Photo by Gerald Castillo

GI Forum Firecracker Golf Classic back

Thu, 07/02/2020 - 4:09pm
Staff Report
Thursday, July 2, 2020

After a one-year hiatus, by popular request, the American GI Forum of San Marcos Men Chapter will once again be having their 20th annual Scholarship Fundraiser with the “Firecracker Golf Tournament”. The tournament event will be held at the Luling Golf Course in Luling commencing with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 14 three-person golf teams to participate. The chapter has so far registered ten teams and has room for four more teams. Anyone still interested should contact Tournament Director Jesse Sanchez at 512-665-0881 or email smagiforum@yahoo.com for registration. 

Proceeds from the tournament are dedicated to scholarship funding. The San Marcos Chapter recently awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 20 San Marcos High School graduates.

