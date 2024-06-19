Hamilton helps set Red Sox record

Boston Red Sox shortstop and San Marcos High School alumni David Hamilton helped break a Red Sox team record in their game against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

The Red Sox stole nine bases to set a franchise record with Hamilton stealing four of those bases.

Hamilton is just the third player in Red Sox history to steal four bases. Against the Yankees, Hamilton went 2-3 from the plate along with one walk in the Red Sox 9-3 win over New York.

Hamliton has played 47 games for Boston this year and currently has a batting average of .288. Hamilton has 40 hits this season with eight doubles and four home runs. He has also batted in 12 RBIs and forced 16 walks.