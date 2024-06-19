David Hamilton, pictured above from his time playing for the Rattlers, helped one of the most storied franchised in Major League history, the Boston Red Sox, set a new team record this weekend.
Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Hamilton helps set Red Sox record
Boston Red Sox shortstop and San Marcos High School alumni David Hamilton helped break a Red Sox team record in their game against the New York Yankees on Sunday.
The Red Sox stole nine bases to set a franchise record with Hamilton stealing four of those bases.
Hamilton is just the third player in Red Sox history to steal four bases. Against the Yankees, Hamilton went 2-3 from the plate along with one walk in the Red Sox 9-3 win over New York.
Hamliton has played 47 games for Boston this year and currently has a batting average of .288. Hamilton has 40 hits this season with eight doubles and four home runs. He has also batted in 12 RBIs and forced 16 walks.