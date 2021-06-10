Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Having Hair like The Weeknd, Being a PG, and Texas State Men's Basketball with Mason Harrell | On the Record Sports Podcast

Thu, 06/10/2021 - 12:51pm
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The On the Record Sports podcast is BACK with another LIVE episode featuring Texas State Men's Basketball starting point guard Mason Harrell. The crew of Drew King, Kristen Cordani, Kennedy Taylor, DeShaun Hartley, and Jude McClaren discuss all things Texas State Men's Basketball and learn who Mason has to win the NBA Finals and his favorite song by The Weeknd!

