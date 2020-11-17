Haydel voted Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week

Jeremiah Haydel was named the Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

After Georgia Southern scored the first touchdown of Saturday’s game against Texas State, the Eagles kicked off to Haydel, who returned the ball 97 yards to the end zone to tie the game back up at 7-7 in the first quarter. The 97-yard return marks the second longest in the Sun Belt and eighth longest in the FBS this season.

“I just remember seeing a big hole and then running to the sideline, trying to outrun the kicker and a Georgia Southern defender,” Haydel said. “I just tight-roped the sidelined and then just took it to the house.”

It’s the senior wide receiver’s second time scoring a touchdown on special teams this year. In the Bobcats’ home game against UTSA on Sept. 12, Haydel returned a punt 91 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that sent the game into overtime. He’s now averaging 25.5 kickoff return yards per game, the second-highest total in the Sun Belt and 18th-highest in the country.

The Houston native has also reeled in 30 catches for 305 yards and three touchdowns this year. Texas State (1-9, 1-5 Sun Belt) returns home this week to host Arkansas State (3-5, 1-4) inside Bobcat Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.