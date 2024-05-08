Host Trojans this weekend

Bobcats takes series against Monarchs

Texas State claimed a much needed conference series, splitting their doubleheader against the Old Dominion Monarchs last Saturday.

The Bobcats improved their overall record to 2425 and their conference record to 10-14. Texas State currently sits in 11th place and are only one game from eighth place while being two games out of seventh place.

“We gave ourselves a chance moving forward,” Head Coach Steven Trout said. “We still have a lot of work moving forward to get where we want to be.”

In the first game of the series, the Bobcats found themselves trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

But with one swing of the bat, Texas State tied the game. With a runner on base, second baseman Chase Mora connected for a two-run home run, tying the game at 2-2.

The Bobcats continued their offensive onslaught following the homer. Following a single by designated hitter Ryne Farber, third baseman Aaron Lugo hit an RBI triple. Lugo then scored on the sac fly, giving the Bobcats a 4-2 lead.

Old Dominion answered back with a solo homer of their own but the Bobcats had other ideas. Again with the runner on base, Mora hit his second home run of the game, giving the Bobcats 6-3 lead.

Texas State extended their lead with an RBI single by Davis Powell and a sacrifice fly by Cade Manning, making it 8-3 lead.

ODU scored three unanswered runs but were unable to complete the comeback as Texas State held on for the 8-6 win to clinch the conference series.

With the inclement weather set to hit San Marcos that Sunday, the Rattlers and the Monarchs finished out their three-game conference series following the completion of the Game 2.

Texas State trailed 1-0 in the top of the second inning only to have a response in the next bat. Manning hit into the fielder’s choice to score left fielder Daylan Pena at third, tying the game at 1-1.

The Bobcats took the lead in the next inning. A very shallow fly out into center field allowed first baseman Alec Patino to score from third and beat the throw home, giving the Bobcats a 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately for Texas State, Old Dominion had other plans. The Monarchs tied the game back up in the top of the sixth inning with a sac fly en route to scoring six unanswered runs to take a 7-2 lead.

Yet the Bobcats were not out of the fight. Texas State attempted to make a comeback in their last atbat of the night.

Patino started the comeback with an RBI single before the Bobcats loaded up the bases. A strikeout on a passed ball allowed another run to score, making it a 7-4 game.

But ODU slammed the door on Texas State’s comeback and sweep attempts, forcing a fly out into center field for the Monarch win.

Texas State will be back at Bobcat Ballpark for the final time this season as the Bobcats host the Troy Trojans for a three-game conference series.

Game 1 is currently set for 6 p.m. Friday night.

