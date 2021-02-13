How to keep active and exercising, even at an older age

It seems when you reach an older age, or retire, you start to get magazines that tell you how to take advantage of being older, and wiser. Most articles deal with some part of an advanced age person’s health. It may be in the diet section of the “good for you” and the “bad for you” foods. The other most frequent topic is on the benefits of exercise. The articles seem to realize you are not young anymore and as you slow down the level of exercise changes. One problem is that not all of the senior aged people are slowing down. Most articles are aimed at a relatively average person that puts in mild forms of occasional exercise.

When I first started organizing races the upper age limit was 40 years and older. I assumed this was the age that most people, and runners, started slowing down. And at the races there were not many runners that were over 40 years of age. One master’s runner informed me that the reason runners that are older do not come to my races is that if the runner is 50 years old, they find it hard to compete with a young 40 years old. I moved my upper age limit to 60 years and now my races had almost double the number of “older” runners. One year at my half marathon race, 14 out of the top 15 runners were over 40 years old, and the overall champion for the women was in the 50 year age category.

I now have age categories for Masters (40 and over), Senior Masters (50 and over), and Grand Masters (60 and over). And I have fewer left over awards in those three categories than I do in the 19 and under, and even the 20-25 age categories. There are a few larger races that have the age category of 90 years and older. Their times might not be that fast, but if a person is 85 years old and still running a 5K race, and not finishing last, it is a special accomplishment.

When you read articles in the retirement magazines most of them are not written for the still active person. For those individuals that have not been active all their lives, the key point of most articles is to start moving. Moving does not mean that the person has to enter road races. Moving means get outside and walk your dog. Around my neighborhood that is a very popular form of exercise. Another piece of advice is to take the stairs instead of an escalator, or elevator, to the next floor level. The benefit of walking up and down stairs is that the extra height of the steps builds muscle strength in the legs. One of best pieces of advice in fitness articles is to walk around your neighborhood. You might have a chance to see a neighbor and say, “hello.” It is often helpful to ask a neighborhood friend to join you on a walk and both get the benefit of some exercise. Walking in a neighborhood for several blocks lets you actually see the homes and yards that you may never appreciate driving in a car.

Doing a little yard work, like raking leaves, mowing the lawn, planting flowers, or picking up pecans if you have a tree in your yard, is just as beneficial as going for a walk. And picking up branches is good because it helps keep you limber when you bend over. For extra benefit plant a garden, and after a month or so, you can reap the rewards of your earlier efforts.

One easy thing to include while watching television is doing a little exercise during the commercials. Commercials are almost five minutes long, (or so it seems), and simple standing up, doing some sit ups, or pushups, or have some light hand weights to lift, can be a routine to follow for a few programs. If you find yourself sitting for long periods during the day, whether at work or relaxing, the simple act of standing up and walking around for several minutes every half hour is beneficial in helping the circulation in the legs.

The key to aging gracefully, and enjoying an older lifestyle, is to keep moving. One of the most frequent comments I hear from my friends is, “growing old is not for sissy’s.” All of those past injuries from your youth come back to remind you that you need to slow down. The joints might not be as flexible, and the muscles are not as strong, but you can still get around. The key is don’t stop, keep moving, and keep young as long as you can.