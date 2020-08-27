HS Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers, Cardinals meet again

When the UIL realigned District 26-6A in February for the 2020-21 seasons, San Marcos reconnected with many of the schools it shared District 14-6A with during the 2016-17 seasons.

The Rattlers were one of the best teams of that division, finishing in second place in 2016 and earning the district crown in 2017. Now, after the first six games of the 2020 season, San Marcos will face three former district foes in succession in Del Valle, Austin Bowie and Austin Akins.

The Rattlers draw Del Valle first, a team they swept the two-year series with. They took a 33-26 win on the road on Oct. 26, 2016, then earned a 31-15 victory at home on Oct. 6, 2017. The Cardinals have gone a combined 9-11 in the two seasons since, including a 5-11 record in district play. But with 14 starters returning — including seven on offense and seven on defense — Del Valle is a threat to make its first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Cardinals have high-level talent at every skill position on offense. Quarterback Jace Wilson threw for 2,526 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season as a starter. He’ll get three of his top-four leading receivers from last year back, including five-star junior wide receiver Caleb Burton, who caught 50 passes for 906 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.

The offensive line will be anchored by senior Kansas commit De’Kedrick Sterns, an all-district selection last year, making life easy for one of the top running backs in the division. Three-star senior Tavierre Dunlap led the team in points last season, taking 111 carries for 1,163 yards (10.5-yard average) and 19 touchdowns on the ground and adding 20 receptions for 203 yards and another three scores through the air.

Linebacker Kaleb Brown was named Newcomer of the Year in 2019, posting 103 tackles and two picks as a sophomore. Senior Elijah Gonzales and junior Srraylin Gilliam will hold down the secondary after combining for 113 stops and three interceptions a year ago. The defensive line is young but holds a lot of potential, headed by sophomore Jayden Cofield, who racked up 35 tackles.

San Marcos is scheduled to host Del Valle inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium on Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine predicts the Cardinals to take third place in District 26-6A — the same place they finished in 2016.