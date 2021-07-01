Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

HS Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers, San Antonio Holmes finally meet

Thu, 07/01/2021 - 5:01pm
San Marcos Football
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, July 1, 2021

San Marcos and San Antonio Holmes were supposed to face off in 2020. But due to rescheduling issues cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two teams had to cancel the matchup.

The longtime preseason scrimmage partners will finally meet during the regular season this year. The Huskies saw mild improvement last season, earning a 20-13 overtime win over San Antonio Jay — the team’s first victory since the 2018 season. It ended up being Holmes’ only win, as it finished the year 1-8 overall and 1-7 in District 29-6A play.

The offense returns one of its top playmakers in Christopher Medelez. The senior quarterback led the team throwing for 359 passing yards and two touchdowns, but will need to clean up his efficiency after completing just 33% of his passes and giving up five interceptions. He also finished second on the team with 304 rushing yards on 73 carries, a 4.2-yard average, and crossed the goal line four times. 

He’ll be without most of his top weapons from last year, though. No running back or wide receiver returning produced more than 100 yards for Holmes or reached the end zone in 2020.

The Huskies might deal with some inexperience on defense, too, losing their top two tacklers from a year ago. But their secondary does feature a pair of ballhawks who each secured interceptions last season in seniors Jake Jackson and Nathan Arriaga.

San Marcos will head to San Antonio to square off with Holmes on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021