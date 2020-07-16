HS Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers start district play at Lake Travis

San Marcos begins play in the new District 26-6A against one of the most formidable programs in the state.

Six-time state champion Lake Travis enters the new year coming off a 2019 season in which it went a flawless 8-0 against district opponents and finished 13-2 overall, the year ending with a 49-38 loss in the state semifinals to Galena Park North Shore. The Cavaliers will likely make a deep run in the playoffs again this year with 31 lettermen returning to the roster, including seven starters — three on offense and four on defense

The school has become a quarterback factory, with each of its past eight starters moving on to the NCAA FBS level. Senior Nate Yarnell is likely to become the ninth. Yarnell stepped in under center when incumbent starter Hudson Card, now with the Texas Longhorns, went down with a foot injury. Yarnell, who is committed to Pittsburgh, led the Cavaliers to six straight wins, including three in the playoffs, by throwing for 1,509 yards and 14 touchdowns while giving up five interceptions.

Yarnell’s receiving corps is a bit inexperienced, with no player returning having caught more than 19 passes last year, though he will get a big addition in 6-foot-4, senior tight end Lake McRee — a three-star recruit committed to USC who was sidelined all of last season. Still, Lake Travis’ backfield should be solidified with all three of its top running backs coming back, led by senior Weston Stephens who tallied 182 carries for 1,274 yards and 19 touchdowns while also grabbing 15 receptions for 252 yards and two scores.

The Cavaliers will have to completely replace its linebacker group but bring back well-seasoned players at other areas of the defense. Senior defensive lineman Raleigh Erwin registered 57 tackles in 2019, including 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss. Defensive backs Derrick Johnson, Aden Nava and Ife Ohalete combined for 147 stops and three interceptions.

San Marcos and Lake Travis square off at Cavalier Stadium in Austin on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.