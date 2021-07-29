HS Countdown to Kickoff: Rattlers travel to rival Buda Hays

Buda Hays was one of the bigger surprises in last year’s playoffs.

After finishing third in District 26-6A, the Hawks rattled off four straight wins in the postseason, reaching the 6A-Division 2 state semifinals. The team finished the year with a 10-4 overall record, including a 35-7 road win over San Marcos on Oct. 23, 2020.

Hays will have an almost entirely new team in 2021, though, after losing 41 lettermen. This year’s squad will have just eight returners total, three of them starters on last year’s roster — one on offense and two on defense.

Junior Chris Bruce stood out as a defensive back last season, generating 83 tackles, 16 pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble. As the season wore on, he started getting opportunities on offense, too, taking nine carries for 101 yards and a touchdown (11.2-yard average) and catching seven passes for 201 yards and two scores. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine reported that Bruce could make the move to quarterback this year to run the slot-T offense.

The offensive line should still be anchored by senior Trey Webb, who didn’t allow a sack last year and received all-district honors. And senior defensive back Marcus Taylor is back to help the secondary after registering 64 tackles, eight pass breakups and two picks. But aside from them, the Hawks will need multiple less-experienced players to step up.

Offensive/defensive lineman Dorien Hill, wide receiver/linebacker Dylan Lyons, running back/linebacker Matthew Melendez, running back/defensive back Kyree Payton, offensive/defensive lineman David Szobolay and running back/linebacker Jace Thomas will all line up on both sides of the ball. Junior tailback Zach Obara figures to see more work after taking 20 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns (14.9-yard average). And defensive linemen Brandon Pascal and Chrisitan Ramirez are two of the top juniors on the team.

The Rattlers visit Hays in Buda on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. DCTF predicts the Hawks to finish fourth in District 26-6A, claiming the final playoff spot.