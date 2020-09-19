HS Countdown to Kickoff: San Marcos takes on Cedar Ridge in season finale

Cedar Ridge of District 25-6A will serve as San Marcos’ opponent in the 2020 season finale.

Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman reported in July that the contest could serve as a makeup district game if both the Raiders and Rattlers have one or more of their league play games canceled during the year, but it will otherwise be a non-district game.

Cedar Ridge has made the playoffs every season since 2012 but recorded its lowest win total during the current stretch last year going 6-5 overall and 5-3 in district play. The Raiders will return nine starters in 2020 — five on offense and four on defense.

The team is currently in a search for a new quarterback. Joaquin Sandoval and Victor Taylor are the two most likely candidates but Sandoval is a more natural tight end and Taylor a wide receiver. Whoever does end up lining up behind center will have a strong receiving corps to throw to, led by senior wideouts D.J. Rountree and Devon Turner, who combined for 60 receptions, 1,007 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The defense will have an experienced linebacker group but will need to reload at other positions. Linebacker Brett Hargrove, who posted 92 tackles as a junior in 2019, returns and will be joined by Isaac Cobb, who racked up 54 tackles as a defensive end and is making the switch to linebacker.

San Marcos is scheduled to face the Raiders at Round Rock Dragon Stadium on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. The Austin American-Statesman predicts the Cedar Ridge to finish fifth in District 25-6A, ending its six-year postseason streak.